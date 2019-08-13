Pakistani fan calls Priyanka Chopra a hypocrite in public over India-Pakistan conflict

Priyanka Chopra heard an earful from a frustrated Pakistani fan who called her a hypocrite for seemingly advocating for peace … but clearly choosing sides in the India-Pakistan conflict.

The tense moment went down Sunday in Los Angeles where Priyanka was attending the Beautycon event and fielding questions from the crowd during a Q&A. A woman, who called herself Ayesha and identified as Pakistani, said it was difficult to hear Priyanka talk about humanity, when she clearly feels a certain way about recent violence in her home region.

Ayesha called Priyanka out for a tweet she posted in February that translated to “Long live India” — the same day an Indian fighter jet bombed a militant training camp in Pakistan.

She went in on Priyanka, saying … “So, it was kinda hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor — a Pakistani — I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite.” The woman points out that Priyanka is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and that in her eyes … the tweet was encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.

Priyanka Chopra is asked about her controversial support of the Indian Armed Forces as a UN Ambassador and her tweet at a time when tensions with Pakistan were at an all-time high at #beautycon. (via @Spishaa) 1/ pic.twitter.com/lheJ3lMWEv — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 11, 2019

Security rushed over and yanked the mic away from Ayesha, but she continued with her thoughts … saying she was a longtime fan of hers and her Bollywood career.

Priyanka’s response raised several eyebrows, as she asked Ayesha if she was done venting … and then chastised her for yelling. Before that though, Priyanka said she has many friends from Pakistan, and that war’s something she’s not really fond of — but she is patriotic.

Priyanka said we all have to walk a middle ground, but then told Ayesha not to embarrass herself by making such a scene … adding, “we’re all here for love.”

This is Priyanka Chopra’s response to being called hypocrical after the mic was taken away from the woman asking the question. (via @WeinbergLindsay) #beautycon

2/ pic.twitter.com/D6xABM6PRo — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 11, 2019

The actress caught flak after sending out her tweet, with some calling for her to resign from UNICEF, which many believe is supposed to be neutral in international squabbles.

Priyanka hasn’t stepped down — she’s actually being awarded with a humanitarian award later this year by the org.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said Monday UNICEF needs to take action against Priyanka Chopra and remove her as its peace ambassador for her warmongering stance.

“@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly and Rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions,” Mazari wrote in her Twitter post.