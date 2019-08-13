‘Nazi-inspired’ BJP govt can attempt ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Kashmir, PM Imran fears

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Kashmir policy of the Indian government was in line with the “ideology” of the far-right Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party — the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — that believed in “Hindu supremacy”.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, the PM said: “The curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to RSS ideology [that is] inspired by Nazi ideology”.

He dubbed the RSS as the “Hindu supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum”.

On August 5, the Indian government stripped occupied Kashmir of its special status by abrogating Article 370 of Indian constitution. Prominent Hurriyat leaders were put under house arrest and a strict curfew was imposed in the occupied territory, that entered its seventh day on Tuesday.

Though Indian authorities claimed that the curfew was relaxed for Eid, occupied Kashmir remained cut off as phone and internet connections were suspended and residents did not have access to television or radio.

Prime Minister Imran expressed concern that the “RSS ideology of Hindu supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan supremacy, will not stop in IoK; instead, it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting Pakistan”.

He noted that the Indian government is attempting to “change [the] demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing”.

“Question is: will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?” he wondered.