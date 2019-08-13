NAB shifts Faryal Talpur to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Faryal Talpur, the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and a nominee in the fake bank accounts case, was shifted from Islamabad’s Polyclinic Hospital to Adiala jail at midnight on Monday.

Last week, Polyclinic Executive Director Dr. Shuaib Khan had told a private media house that Talpur was recovering and might be discharged on Sunday after which she would be transferred to Adiala jail.

However, when National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials arrived at the hospital on Monday midnight to take her away to jail, the medical attendant at the hospital advised against her transfer and said she needed further cardiac treatment.

The situation at the hospital grew tense as anti-graft officials insisted on shifting her to jail while the attendants tried to prevent her transfer.

Talpur lashed out at the anti-corruption watchdog when its officials carried her away to the jail from Polyclinic Hospital and termed their actions as “illegal”.

“Don’t they have wives and daughters in their house?” asked a visibly enraged Talpur.

“What they are doing is illegal and God will ask them [about this],” she said. “A woman is being taken from the hospital to jail at 12 am; is this their justice?”

The superintendent and staff of Adiala jail were also present at the moment when the PPP stalwart was brought in in an ambulance amid strict security.

Talpur was arrested in June in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering through fake accounts.