Monsoon rains cost Sindh govt Rs62.5 million

KARACHI: Heavy rains in the province, which lasted for more than three consecutive days, have cost the Sindh government at least Rs62.5 million while claiming more than 17 lives, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to the details, the finance authorities have released such a huge amount at the disposal of the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioners to deal with rain induced tragedies.

According to official documents, the Karachi commissioner was given Rs5 million while the deputy commissioners of the city’s East, West, South, central, Malir and Korangi districts received Rs2 million each to resolve the issues which took place after rains.

Moreover, Hyderabad’s commissioner received Rs5 million while the city’s deputy commissioner (DC) got a Rs2 million share. Mirpurkhas commissioner got Rs5 million while Mirpurkhas DC was given Rs2 million.

Similarly, Larkana commissioner got Rs2.5 million and Larkana DC got Rs1 million, Sukkur commissioner received Rs2.5 million while Sukkur DC got Rs1 million, Shaheed Benazirabad commissioner has received Rs2.5 million while the city’s DC has Rs1 million.

Further, Thatta deputy commissioner (DC) received Rs2 million; Badin DC receieved Rs2 million, DC Sujawal received Rs2 million, Dadu DC Rs1 million, Ghotki DC Rs1 million, Jacobabad DC has Rs1 million, Jamshoro DC received Rs1 million, Kashmore DC has Rs1 million, Thar – Mithi DC has Rs 1 million, Matari DC has Rs1 million, Naushehro Feroz DC has been given Rs1 million, Sanghar DC Rs1 million, Tando Muhammad Khan DC Rs 1 million, whereas Shikarpur DC, Tando Allahyar DC, Umerkot DC, Shahdadkot – Kamber DC and Khairpur DC have also been given Rs1 million to fix public issues that arose from the heavy rainfall.