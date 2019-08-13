Heavy monsoon rains claim 17 lives in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 17 people, including a child, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi, officials said as the megalopolis experienced heavy monsoon showers.

Nine people died of electrocution, while two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village. Seven animals were also killed in various rain-related incidents.

According to a rescue official, Anwar Kazmi, seven people died from electrocution and three people died after a roof collapsed in the provincial metropolis – which is home to 20 million people.

Kazmi further added that the death toll was expected to rise as roads and streets were still flooded in some parts of the city, making it impossible for rescuers to reach the victims.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah spoke to the Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani and other officials, including local body and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) personnel, and directed them to begin drainage of rainwater from the streets as soon as the rain stops.

He also directed Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to ask the police force to help people in the provincial capital, particularly residents of low-lying areas and informal settlements.

Monsoon rains have inundated much of the country, leaving large parts of Karachi under water. The downpour and flooding began overnight, with authorities reporting “more than 180mm of rain” in the port city.

Pakistan Army was assisting the civil administration in pumping the water out of the inundated streets, a military spokesperson said.

According to the Met Office, Karachi is expected to receive intermittent rain during the next 24 hours.

SPECIAL PACKAGE FOR KARACHI: PM IMRAN

A day after at least a dozen people, including a child, lost their lives in rain-related incidents, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that a “comprehensive package” for Karachi will be announced by the federal government in order to “end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of this great metropolis”.

I have directed all MNAs/MPAs of Karachi to be in their constituencies throughout Eid & Independence Day holidays & provide all assistance to the ppl. The Federal Govt is drafting a comprehensive package to end the decades of neglect & suffering of the ppl of this gt metropolis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 12, 2019

In a tweet, the PM said that he had directed all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Karachi to stay in their constituencies and provide assistance to residents on Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day.

MURAD SAYS PM NOT PLAYING ‘CONSTITUTIONAL ROLE’

During a visit to Hyderabad, Chief Minister Murad said that the disaster management authorities (DMAs) need to be strengthened in view of the recent rain-related disasters in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts.

“The role of a DMA is to prepare itself first. For example, in Hyderabad, it is the duty of its head to form a database of all types of machinery that are available in his districts, be it the public or private sector.”

“He [the head] should even have on hand the data of generators or dewatering pumping machines in households. In view of such disasters, he assumes the authority to acquire such machinery to shift them to the pumping station.”

When asked whether the federal government would financially support the Sindh government in its disaster management efforts, Shah said: “Neither had he contacted the Prime Minister Imran nor had the latter contacted him”.

Shah said he had written half a dozen letters to the PM in the past but “did not get a single reply”. However, with the current dire situation being faced by the province, that would change, Shah hoped.

He lamented that “for the last ten months, not even a single meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has been convened,” adding that important issues of Sindh, including that of water, are pending.

The Sindh CM added that, according to the constitution, the meeting of National Economic Council is to be held twice a year and “only one meeting was held last fiscal year”.

“It is again another violation of the Constitution,” he noted.

“When the prime minister is not playing his constitutional role what else I can demand from him,” said Shah.

PAY COMPENSATION TO BEREAVED FAMILIES, PTI DEMANDS K-ELECTRIC

In a presser alongside party’s Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh, PTI stalwart Khurram Sher Zaman demanded K-Electric to pay Rs10 million as compensation to families of victims who died from electrocution.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar also said that he will “accompany people who wanted to file a first information report (FIR) against K-Electric”.

However, the metropolis’ electricity provider, in a tweet, denied the allegations that the incidents occurred as a result of poor electricity supply infrastructure and claimed that “7 of the incidents occurred either inside the homes or due to non-KE infrastructure including kundas & hanging lights”.

We are deeply saddened by the fatal incidents that occurred during the recent rains. However facts reveal that 7 of the incidents occurred either inside the homes or due to non-KE infrastructure including kundas & hanging lights. KE appeals to people for safe use of electricity. — KE (@KElectricPk) August 11, 2019

In a series of tweets posted early Monday morning, K-Electric said that the monsoon season had created a “critical situation in Karachi” and urged the city administration to “declare a state of emergency”.

K-Electric said that “restoration efforts had also been hampered due to the challenging conditions” and urged “civic bodies to ensure drainage of water as a prerequisite for [the] safe and swift restoration of power”.

HEAVY RAINS CLAIMS FIVE IN PUNJAB

A Punjab Police official Idrees Khosa said five people died in a flash flood and another two were electrocuted in Punjab province which also witnessed heavy monsoon rains.

Pakistan often struggles to cope with the annual monsoon, which runs from July to September and causes flooding across South Asia.