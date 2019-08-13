Four of a family suffocate to death from generator fumes in Karachi

KARACHI: Four brothers suffocated to death after generator fumes filled a room in Karachi’s Landhi area on Tuesday.

According to police, the four brothers who were identified as Anwar, Usman, Umar and Hamza were residents of Pishin, Balochistan and had come to the metropolis for work.

Initial investigation from the police stated the men had gone to sleep after turning on the generator due to a power outage. They had left the generator switched on, resulting in the victims suffocating to death after smoke from a generator filled the room.

Numerous areas have reported being without power for 12 to 18 hours after torrential rain wreaked havoc on the city.

The death toll from rain-related incidents rose to 12 by Sunday evening after three motorcyclists were electrocuted to death on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).