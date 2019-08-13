Bilawal slams Qureshi’s statement on approaching UNSC

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday criticised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement on approaching the United Nations Security Council, calling it ‘shameful’.

The FM earlier called the act of approaching the UNSC on the issue of occupied Kashmir a difficult one, saying that it will be susceptible to being vetoed by one of the permanent members.

Bilawal Bhutto said that he is quite disheartened by the foreign minister’s statement as it seems he will not put complete effort in the attempt.

Bilawal said that before approaching the UNSC, passing such a statement does not make any sense.

Punjab government Spokesman Shahbaz Gill while criticising Bilawal, said that the politics being done on occupied Kashmir issue is shameful.

FM Qureshi arrived in Muzaffarabad late Sunday to spend the first day of Eid-ul-Azha in solidarity with the Kashmiris.