Pakistan to use all diplomatic options to ensure justice to people of Kashmir: Maleeha

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Maleeha Lodhi reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance and position and said that her government, without any hesitation, would go to any length to make sure that justice is done with the oppressed Kashmiri people. India’s move was completely illegal and Kasmiri people have rejected it, she added.

“We are ready for bilateral, multilateral any format (of mediation) so long as we can get justice for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” she said in an interview with the US media, in the course of her intense lobbying efforts at the United Nations.

She further said that Kashmir issue can only be solved by keeping in view the charter of the United Nations, as the struggle of people of Kashmir is part of that charter.

The general public, media and leaders of the world have harshly rebuked India for this misadventure in Kashmir and it should be further highlighted on every forum that how India did gross violations of human rights in Kashmir.