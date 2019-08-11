No nation can progress without passion to sacrifice, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the passion to sacrifice is inevitable for any nation’s development as it enables a person to remain steadfast and brave enough against any ordeal or tough circumstances.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, greeted the countrymen on the holy festival, which, he said, reminded the Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of Allah Almighty.

The great example of sacrifice set by the two great personalities was loved and acknowledged by the Almighty to the extent that He made it obligatory for the Muslims to practice it throughout their lives, he added.