China assured full support on Kashmir issue, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that China has assured to extend full help on the Kashmir issue and it has explicitly admitted that Kashmir is a disputed territory.

He said this while addressing a press conference after successful completion of his China visit. He said that during his stay in China, he met and discussed the situation in Kashmir with the top leadership and briefed them about Pakistan’s position in this issue.

He further said that Chinese leadership was also told about the resolution of joint parliament and decisions made in the National Security Committee meeting. China is a valuable and sincere friend of Pakistan and assured me of complete support, he added.

‘Pakistan wants to bring Kashmir issue in Security Council and China has generously assented to comply with this wish’, he said.

Qureshi said that China has also asked its representative in the US to get in touch with Pakistani diplomats to discuss the ongoing situation.

India is violating human rights in Kashmir and has snatched their right to communicate by discontinuing cellular and internet services in the area. India can try to suppress the voice of people of Kashmir but its nefarious designs would only meet failure, he added.

World leaders have condemned the action of India and would keep on raising their voice until a solution can be reached to solve this crisis, he concluded.