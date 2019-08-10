Pakistan awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions, says Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a series of tweets on Saturday said that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has acknowledged Pakistan’s position regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“UN’s secretary general’s narrative is clear and it forces India to refrain itself from amending the status of Kashmir, acknowledges Pakistan’s stance on the dispute,” she stated.

She also added that this issue should be resolved through UN security resolutions.

China, as a friend of Pakistan, has strongly once again supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute, she said.