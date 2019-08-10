Naegleria fowleri claims 11 lives this year

KARACHI: At least eleven people – ten males and one female – have been so far died from brain-eating Naegleria fowleri in Karachi in the first seven months of 2019.

According to data of Regional Disease Surveillance and Response Unit (RDSRU) of Directorate General Health Services, these deaths were reported in private and public sector hospitals of Karachi from 14 April to 27 July 2019.

The latest of these victims of Naegleria fowleri was a 27-year-old Zulfiqar Ali, resident of District East Karachi.

All the victims belonged to age group from 21 to 45 years.

Experts said Naegleria infections occur when contaminated water from sources such as inadequately chlorinated water of swimming pools or contaminated tap water enters the nose when people submerge their heads in water, cleanse their noses during religious practices.

The brain-eating amoeba enters through a person’s nose and starts consuming brain tissue. The amoeba loves warm water and can survive in high temperatures. The fresh water bodies such as ponds, lakes, swimming pools, as well as underground and overhead tanks are the most common points.