After NAB permission Sharif family can meet Hamza, Maryam on Eid

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) announced on Saturday that Sharif family is allowed to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and their cousin Yousaf Abbas on Eid.

NAB has not extended this generous offer only to Sharif family rather all suspects under the NAB custody will be allowed to meet their relatives without any restrictions. A special breakfast will also be prepared on this occasion and relatives would be allowed to bring gifts for the detained suspects.