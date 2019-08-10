13-member Indian diplomatic staff leaves Pakistan

LAHORE: At least 13 Indian diplomatic staff members left Pakistan on Saturday by crossing the international border at Wagah into India as tensions between the two countries escalate following India’s illegal and unilateral move to revoke the special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The staff left the country along with their families, according to reports.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India in response to New Delhi’s illegal annexation of disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

The decision was part of a series of measures announced by the government after the civil-military leadership discussed the situation, arising out of Indian decision to abrogate Article 370 of its constitution, which gave the Himalayan region special status.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the cabinet had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment that it would not budge from its principled stand on Kashmir and will not show any flexibility in its position and national interests of the country.

On the occasion, the premier took the cabinet into confidence on the regional situation emerging after the revocation of the independent status of Kashmir by India.

PM Imran had also directed cabinet members to proactively use social media to expose Indian forces atrocities in occupied Kashmir and also India’s open violation of international laws.