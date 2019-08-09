Moderate-to-heavy rainfall likely in Sindh till Aug 12

KARACHI: Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorms with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Thar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and in Karachi division from August 09 to till morning of August 12, 2019, said in a press release issued by Meteorological department on Friday.

According to the press release, the monsoon depression now lies over central parts of India, likely to move westwards and reach eastern Sindh around August 9 that is Friday’s evening which may cause rain in areas of Sindh.

It said that scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm are also expected in Sukkur and Larkana divisions between August 09 to August 12.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Mirpurkhas divisions, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts on Saturday and Sunday.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

The Met Office recorded rainfall in different areas of Sindh include Kaloi 20 mm, Diplo 17 mm, Chhor 07 mm, Badin 05 mm, Chachro and Tando Jam 04 mm each, Mithi 03 mm, Mirpurkhas 02 mm and Marri 01 mm during the last 24 hours.