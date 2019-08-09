Maryam Nawaz remanded in NAB custody until August 21

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas until August 21 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Yousuf Abbas, her cousin who was also arrested on Thursday, was also presented in the court.

Accountability judge Naeem Arshad heard NAB’s request for 15-day physical remand of the PML-N vice president and her cousin.

NAB’s special prosecutors Hafiz Asadullah and Haris Qureshi presented arguments on behalf of the accountability watchdog. While Advocate Amjad Pervez defended the PML-N leader and her cousin.

A day earlier, NAB arrested Maryam Nawaz in a case pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills after she skipped a NAB hearing to meet her incarcerated father in jail.

Maryam was supposed to appear before the accountability watchdog at 3 pm on Thursday to answer a questionnaire based on six questions in the case. However, anti-graft officials reached prison and detained her on the directives of NAB chief Javed Iqbal.

According to a press release issued by NAB, “Maryam and her cousin Yousuf Abbas have been arrested in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.” “As per the law, they will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore for remand tomorrow,” it added.

A team of doctors will shortly conduct a medical examination of both detainees, said the statement issued following the arrest.

Maryam, a supposed shareholder in the mills, is accused of involvement in suspicious transactions worth billions along with her father Nawaz Sharif, uncle Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif family. During her last appearance before NAB, she was grilled for at least 45 minutes and was handed over a questionnaire.

The bureau had also asked her to appear before it again on August 8, saying that she had failed to satisfy NAB with her answers.