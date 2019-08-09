Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till Aug 21

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case till August 21.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the supplementary reference has been prepared regarding the case which will soon be submitted.

Hamza Shehbaz also met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the accountability court who was produced by the anti-graft body in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On the other hand, the court accepted Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s petition seeking exemption from appearance owing to the NA session.