SC commutes death sentence of convict into life imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC), while rejecting the acquittal plea of Muhammad Yar, a death convict involved in the murder of five persons, commuted his death sentence into life imprisonment on five counts.

A three-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa took up the case for hearing on Wednesday. The counsel for the petitioner argued that five members of a family were murdered. The accused was so enraged that he also shot dead a two-months-old baby.

The court maintained the persons residing in the house were not presented as witnesses in this case. The recovery also does not match the case. Therefore, the death sentence cannot be upheld in this situation. The court, while rejecting the acquittal plea of the convict, commuted his death sentence into life imprisonment.

Muhammad Yar, the convict had killed five persons, including his brother, wife of brother and their three children in 2001 over a domestic dispute. The trial court had given him death sentence on five counts. The high court had upheld the trial court’s decision.