ISLAMABAD: E paper – August 7, 2019

August 6, 2019
KARACHI: E paper – August 7, 2019
PM urges global intervention, says Kashmir issue can go out of hand
Two dead as Hazaras come under attack, again
India’s Ladakh Buddhist enclave jubilant at new status but China angered
PM constitutes committee for recommendations on Kashmir situation
Former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67
Parliament’s unanimous resolution reflects aspirations of all Pakistanis, says Firdous
Country must prepare for new terrorism phase: Sri Lanka PM
PEMRA imposes Rs1m fine on TV channel
Pakistan seeks ‘practical action’ from OIC on Kashmir
Modi-Shah’s move to scrap Article 370 challenged in Indian SC
Beijing says India’s Kashmir move ‘undermines’ sovereignty
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88: family
