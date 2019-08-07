India kept US in dark over Kashmir move, says Wells

The United States on Wednesday dismissed claims that India informed Washington prior to its move of revoking the special status of held-Kashmir.

In a statement shared with media, Alice Wells said: “Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US government before moving to revoke IOK’s special constitutional status.”

After India scrapped Article 370 that pertained to Kashmir’s special status, the US Department of State on Monday said that it is “closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir” and called for maintaining peace in the region.

Reacting to the events unfolding in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the US had said, “We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories.”

“We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” the statement had added.

In addition, the US State Department further called for all stakeholders to maintain peace. “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability in the region.