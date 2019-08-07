Avoiding arrest, rape accused lawmaker flees out of Pakistan

MULTAN: A Punjab Assembly lawmaker, who was accused of raping and blackmailing a university student in Multan for straight 11 months, has fled out of the country to avoid a possible arrest in the sex scandal case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Attaur Rehman departed for Dubai in a private airline from Multan airport on Monday night. He holds a United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa which is valid till September 20, 2019.

As per reports, he had been blackmailing the victim who was studying MSCS at the National College of Business Administration & Economics (NCBAE) in Multan as a freshman, to upload her compromising videos and pictures on social media.

Due to the influence of the provincial assembly’s member, police didn’t lodge a complaint despite many repeated attempts made by the victim.

The victim originally hails from Lahore and relocated to Multan to continue her studies and was also employed at Pakistan Human Development Foundation (PHDF), a local NGO being run by the accused.

Almost 11 months back, Rehman allegedly raped S* after taking her to an undisclosed location in the guise of office work.

The victim told that he also filmed her ordeal using his mobile phone and warned her of dire outcome if she declined to keep mum over the incident.

Right after the incident, the girl was asked to keep the illicit relationship for the months to follow to which she obliged in order to not let her videos and pictures surface on social media. Later, when she had enough of blackmailing, she contacted the police and other concerned authorities.

Taking notice of an application the victim submitted, the local magistrate ordered the authorities concerned to take swift and effective action over her complaint.

Meanwhile, the police team constituted to probe the matter has submitted its report to Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan after meeting the victim’s mother at her residence in Lahore.

The MPA also offered Rs70 million to the victim if she drops charges against him.