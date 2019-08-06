US says ‘closely following’ Kashmir events, calls for peace

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State on Monday said that it is “closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir” and called for maintaining peace in the region.

In a statement issued on Monday, the US State Department, while reacting to the events unfolding in Indian Occupied Kashmir, said, “We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories.”

“We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” the statement added.

In addition, the US State Department further called for all stakeholders to maintain peace. “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” its statement read.

India’s Narendra Modi government on Monday unilaterally changed the constitutional status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region by revoking the occupied region’s special status through a presidential order, stoking pro-freedom sentiments in Kashmiris and putting the entire subcontinent at risk of a nuclear war.