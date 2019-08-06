US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells, along with a high-level delegation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad welcomes Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia! Looking forward to a great few days during her visit. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) August 6, 2019

According to reports, the visiting delegation will call upon the senior civilian and military leadership to discuss the aftermaths of the Indian government’s decision to do away with the special status granted to occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued early Monday morning, the State Department said it was “closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Reacting to the events unfolding in occupied Kashmir, the department said, “We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories.

“We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” the statement added.