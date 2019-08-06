Today’s Cartoon

categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
August 8, 2019
Sindh government proclaims four Eid holidays starting August 12
Two injured in N Waziristan blasts
Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory
Abrogation of Article 370
Indian torture cells in Assam
Pakistan stands by Kashmiris
Maryam Nawaz nabbed
Pakistan demands UN abide by its Kashmir promises
Indus River claims lives of 5 women washing clothes in Gilgit
137 dead, 112 injured in rain-related incidents since July: NDMA
Sindh govt to ban plastic bags from October 1
Imran warns of Pulwama-like incident
Pakistan to approach UNSC against India, says Qureshi
Court extends Zardari’s remand till Aug 16
Court sends Miftah on 11-day physical remand
by
Syed Shahzeb Ali
, (Last Updated August 6, 2019)
