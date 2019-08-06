Sarfaraz Domki resigns due to differences with CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki on Tuesday resigned due to a dispute with the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Media told that differences of Sarfraz Domki with Jam Kamal Khan had been going for a long time, although many party members tried to resolve them but to no avail.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Minister Sarfaraz Domki forwarded his resignation to the Governor’s House in which he stated that he is resigning because of unwarranted interference in the affairs of the Ministry and the constituency.

Sources also told that even at one point, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had ended the differences between the Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Sarfaraz Domki before.