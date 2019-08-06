Rehana Leghari barred from taking oath as acting governor

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday halted Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari from taking oath as acting governor of the province.

Governor Imran Ismail left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to perform Hajj. Leghari was supposed to take over the position in his absence, however, she was barred from doing so.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the Sindh CM, requested President Arif Alvi to quash the notification of Leghari’s additional appointment. He said that Leghari could not take the oath because as per the law the post automatically goes to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the absence of the governor. The PPP claimed that the federal government’s notification was in violation of the constitution. As per Article 104 of the constitution, the law says that the assembly speaker assumes the acting charge of the governor.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani is currently in NAB’s custody over corruption charges.