Reference against Gillani adjourned till Aug 27

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a corruption reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and others, for allegedly misusing their authority in an illegal publicity campaign, till Aug 27.

Judge Tahir Mehmood heard the case as AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave.

At the outset of the hearing, a National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor stated that all accused persons were present in court.

Gillani, however, didn’t appear as the court had granted him exemption from hearing.

The judge asked that this date was fixed for the indictment of accused persons then why accused Inaam Akbar was not produced in court to which the prosecutor said that he couldn’t be presented as accused was also facing cases in Karachi.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 27.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had nominated other persons including former Ministry of Information secretary Farooq Awan, ex-PIO Muhammad Saleem, ex- CEO of Universal Services (USF) Riaz Asher Siddiqui, Midas CEO Inam Akbar, USF ex-secretary Syed Hasan and Muhammad Hanif as accused in the corruption reference.