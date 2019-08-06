Pro-India posters pop up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pro-India banners have emerged in Islamabad in the wake of the latest unrest between India and Pakistan due to abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Narendra Modi-led government in India.

As social media remain abuzz with debates over the move to strip Kashmir off autonomy, anti-Pakistan posters popped-up in different parts of Islamabad under mysterious circumstances. As per police, posters were put up in different parts of the federal capital in the early hours of the day.

Police, taking prompt action, took the posters down and took to the Kohsar police station. An initial investigation into the incident has also been launched.

The content in posters praised India and how by this recent development was “another step been taken towards the dream of ‘Maha-Bharat'”. The poster also said that after occupied Kashmir, India will take “Balochistan and Azad Kashmir” from Pakistan.

Police are trying to obtain footage from nearby CCTVs and safe city cameras to identify the person or gang involved in this incident.

Superintendent Police (SP) Amir Niazi also reached Kohsar police station and was briefed about this incident and the progress that has been made so far.