Police officer shot dead in Pishin

QUETTA: Unknown armed men shot dead a sub-inspector in Pishin, Balochistan, on Tuesday, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, an official of police namely Dost Muhammad was present at a house when identified armed assailants entered the house and opened fire.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of deceased to the district headquarters hospital for medical-legal formalities. Police cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation.