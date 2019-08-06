PM constitutes committee for recommendations on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted a seven-member committee to make recommendations for formulating a legal, political and diplomatic response to the latest developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the committee shall comprise foreign minister, attorney general of Pakistan (AGP), foreign secretary, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general (DG), Military Operations DG, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG and Special Envoy to the PM Ahmer Bilal Sufi.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a joint parliamentary session held in wake of India’s revoking of Article 370, thus withdrawing special status of Kashmir, PM Imran urged the international community to take notice of India’s ‘racist policies’.