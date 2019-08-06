PEMRA imposes Rs1m fine on TV channel

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday imposed Rs 1 million fine on Geo News for airing “highly seditious and scandalous programme against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Javed Iqbal and maligning the state institutions”.

The fine imposed on the recommendation of a personal hearing committee would be payable within the next thirty days, says a notification of PEMRA bearing the signatures of Muhammad Tahir General Manager (Operations-Broadcast Media).

In case of non-compliance and repeated violations, strict legal action would be initiated against the licensee under PEMRA Act which may result in the suspension of licence conferred to the TV channel.

PEMRA also directed to M/S Independent Media Corporation Pvt Ltd (Geo News) to constitute an in-house Editorial Committee and ensure compliance of the PEMRA laws.

The programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada key Saath” aired on July 18, 2019, discussed the matter of scandalous video targeting the NAB chief, unilaterally without taking the point of view from NAB.

M/S Independent Media Corporation Limited in its reply and arguments made by its representative during the personal hearing failed to defend the allegations levelled in the show cause notice, hence found guilty of airing one-sided story with mala fide intentions.