Parliament’s unanimous resolution reflects aspirations of 220 million Pakistanis, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that entire nation is united on the issue of Kashmir and the Parliament would adopt a unanimous resolution, which would reflect the aspirations of over 220 million Pakistanis.



Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is effectively fighting the case of Kashmir at an international level to counter Indian action and he had contacted several international leaders to discuss the situation.



She said that Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and it runs in the blood of every Pakistani citizen. She said that India has sent an additional 117,000 troops in occupied Kashmir and over 9 lakh Indian troops have been trying to crush Kashmiris’ movement by sheer use of power, but it will never succeed its nefarious designs.



She said that nobody should do politics on Kashmir as the government wants to give the world a message that each and every Pakistani is supporting Kashmir cause as Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.



She said that Kashmiri people are looking towards Pakistan and its parliament in the backdrop of Indian aggression. She said that the government welcomed the opposition’s proposals for the joint resolution.



She thanked the opposition for supporting the narrative of the government and Kashmiris. She also made it clear that Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support for Kashmir cause till complete and satisfactory resolution of the problem.



She said that Pakistan’s narrative on the issue is that the long-standing dispute should be resolved under the UN resolutions of Kashmir and the international community should take notice of blatant violations of UN resolutions by India.

