OIC to take up issue of illegal Indian advancements in Kashmir in Jeddah meeting today

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

JEDDAH: The meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s contact group on Jammu and Kashmir is being held in Jeddah today on the recent developments regarding Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), the Foreign Office (FO) said.

In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation to the meeting.

A day earlier, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stripped Kashmiris of the special status through a rushed presidential decree.

“Meeting of the OIC contact group on Jammu & Kashmir is being held in Jeddah today, on the recent condemnable illegal developments regarding IoK,” said Dr Faisal.

The general secretariat of the OIC on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over the deteriorating situation in India-held Kashmir, including the reports of deployment of over 25,000 additional paramilitary troops there.



