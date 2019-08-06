‘Now I know what it is like to be in Palestine’, says Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Iltija Javed, daughter of former chief minister of occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said that “Kashmir, itself, has become like an open-air prison, we are not being allowed to speak out. Now I know what it is like to be in Palestine”.

She described the government’s decision to remove the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and to reorganise the state into two union territories as “completely undemocratic,” reducing Kashmiris to being “second-class citizens in their own state.”

Javed’s mother, Mufti, has been put under detention, along with several other political leaders, including another former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Speaking to The Hindu from Srinagar, Javed said: “This is a ruse by the state to break her spirit. We don’t know how she is at the moment, as she was taken away last evening after being under house arrest.”

“The way this is being projected by the centre is that the removal of special status is something that is good for Kashmiris. Do you think Kashmiris have such low IQ that they don’t know what is good for them? Or what they want for themselves? Should it have been done so undemocratically?,” she said.

She said there was fear in the occupied valley. “The way forward, as I see it, is for political parties in Kashmir to get together, sit calmly and go for a front that would reflect what is happening. Perhaps, the one good thing out of all this is the fact that it can provide a unifying factor for all political forces in the State,” she said.