Man kills son for ‘making noise’

SIALKOT: A man allegedly killed his minor son, Bilal, for making noise while playing with other children in the street near their house in village Baqirpur, here on Tuesday.

According to police, Muhammad Kazim had asked his four-year-old son Bilal and other children not to make noise in the street. When they did not stop, he became angry and hit his son.

The minor received serious head injuries and died on-the-spot. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him on the report of his wife, Zahida Bibi.