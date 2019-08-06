K-Electric pledges Rs20 million for ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’

KARACHI: K-Electric has pledged PKR 20 million to support the ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ drive, which is being spearheaded by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi. KE will extend full support along with its employees who will serve as volunteers in the initiative.

According to a KE spokesperson, “This support is line in with the power utility’s philosophy of being an environment-friendly and responsible entity and giving back to the city it serves.” The drive is in line with Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals and also with KE’s vision of a cleaner and greener city.

The spokesperson further said that the achievement of this vision has long been reflected in KE’s own sustainability initiatives such as the ongoing ‘Plant For Pakistan’ campaign, under which it has planted more than 150,000 saplings in collaboration with schools, colleges and universities as well as other public and private organizations.

It is KE’s unrelenting commitment to impact the greater community through its Social Investment Programme and the company looks forward to a continued role in creating a clean and healthy environment for its consumers. As such, KE has always actively promoted initiatives such as such as energy conservation, health and education and has run several campaigns targeting school children regarding reduced energy wastage. So far it has engaged more than 50,000 students.

Youth engagement and knowledge sharing is a special focus of these activities which are geared towards long-term growth. Being an integral part of Karachi and a responsible corporate citizen, KE will continue to collaborate and support similar social initiatives in the future as well, along with ensuring that the company’s development is rooted in strong foundations of social responsibility.