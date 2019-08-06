Japan to support Agri- Food, Agro- Industry Development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has announced grant aid worth around 560 million Japanese Yen (5.2 million USD) to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to support Agri-Food and Agro-Industry Development in Pakistan’s Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Japan Embassy announced this here on Tuesday.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda and Country Representative of UNIDO, Nadia Aftab.

A Grant Agreement on the details of the implementation of the project was signed and exchanged between Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Shigeki Furuta and Nadia Aftab in the presence of Federal Minister for Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan.