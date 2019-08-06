ISLAMABAD: E paper – August 6, 2019

categoryTermID29159----CategoryParentID28409------
August 5, 2019
LAHORE: E paper – August 6, 2019
KARACHI: E paper – August 6, 2019
US says ‘closely following’ Kashmir events, calls for peace
Pakistan to use ‘all possible options’ to counter India’s illegal steps
India has declared war against United Nations, says Shehbaz
Maryam Nawaz draws public ire by politicising Kashmir situation
Lahoris express solidarity with Kashmiris
Court issues Suleman Shehbaz’s non-bailable arrest warrants
Cabinet meeting gives green signal to Greater Thal project
Governor condemns state terrorism by India
PTI minister asks nation for help by donating for ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign
Unilateral decisions about IoK likely to inflame prevailing tensions, warns AI
‘It will have catastrophic consequences’, say Kashmiri leaders
India’s Kashmir move will destroy regional peace, says PM Imran
