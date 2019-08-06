Indictment of ex-PM Gillani, others deferred till August 27

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday deferred indictment of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and other accused in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal award of government advertisement contracts till August 27.

The inducement was delayed as the former prime minister skipped court appearance owing to personal reasons.

Accountability judge Tahir Mehmood said that “today (Tuesday) was fixed for the indictment of the accused in the case, all accused are present in the court excluding Gilani”.

To this, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) official apprised the court that the PPP stalwart was given permanent exemption from appearance by the court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing and fixed August 27 for the indictment of the accused.

It is worth mentioning that the copies of the reference have been given to the former prime minister and six other accused in the reference.

The Supreme Court, in its order, had asked the accountability court to conduct hearings of the case on a daily basis in order to conclude it within the stipulated time.

Ex-PM Gilani, former Information Technology secretary Farooq Awan, former Press Information Officer (PIO) Mohammad Saleem, former Universal Service Fund (USF) secretary Syed Hasan Sheikh and other officials were nominated in the reference.

According to NAB, they allegedly misused their positions to illegally grant an advertising contract in contravention of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, causing a loss of Rs129.07 million to the national exchequer.