Gambhir again locks horns with Afridi

LAHORE: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has once again locked horns with cricket icon Shahid Afridi – this time around over Kashmir.

Afridi, who, following India’s Hindu nationalist government’s decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status a day earlier, took to Twitter to condemn the “crime”, received an unprompted response from the ‘old foe’.

“The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted,” wrote Afridi.

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019

Gambhir, who earned the major chunk of fame through his ‘performance’ outside the cricket ground, was quick to ‘decipher’ that he was talking about the Pakistan administered Kashmir.

“Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son,” Gambhir declared.

@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded 👏for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!! pic.twitter.com/FrRpRZvHQt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2019

The enmity between Afridi and Gambhir dates back to 2007 when the latter ran straight into Afridi while taking a single during an ODI match in Kanpur. In his memoir, titled Game Changer, Afridi wrote: “The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly, we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other’s female relatives”.

In addition to it, Afridi also took a jibe at Gambhir and said that the Indian cricketer “has no great records just a lot of attitude”. To which, Gambhir had responded that he had “not grown mentally“.