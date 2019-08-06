Firdous urges politicians to keep Kashmir dispute apolitical

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday urged to not politicize occupied Kashmir conflict.

In a statement, Dr Firodus said that the whole nation is united on the dispute as Kashmir is an important part of Pakistan. “[We] Will continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir,” she reiterated.

Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan is contacting and apprising various world leaders on the recent developments on Kashmir dispute.

“Pakistan will forcefully present the case of Kashmir at every relevant international forum,” she said.

Firdous said the Indian government’s move of revoking Article 370 is disrespect and violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. She said the United Nations should seek an answer from India for this act to ensure the protection of its resolutions on the issue.

Earlier, the PTI stalwart said that people of Kashmir are making great sacrifices in the struggle for freedom, adding that Pakistan salutes the martyrs of the freedom movement. “Kashmir runs like blood in our body”, she added.

She expressed that “Pakistan, as well as the Kashmiri people, already have rejected India’s black law whereas India’s poisonous thinking played with peace in the region”.

“The world knows now who is the peacekeeper and who is the troublemaker,” she asserted.