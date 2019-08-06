COAS Gen Bajwa to chair Corps Commanders Conference today

RAWALPINDI: In a follow up to Indian government’s decision to strip held Kashmir of its special status through a rushed presidential decree a day earlier, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called a Corps Commanders Conference today to discuss the aftermath of what Pakistan has dubbed as an “illegitimate move”.

The top military brass will meet at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to discuss the Indian move to revoke Article 370 and its impact in occupied Kashmir as well as the situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephonic conversations with the heads of two of Pakistan’s ally nations – Malaysia and Turkey – wherein he termed the move as “illegal” and “one that would destroy regional peace and security”.

“India’s move will further deteriorate relations between nuclear-capable neighbors,” the PM was quoted as telling the Malaysian prime minister.

The latter, in response, said Malaysia was closely evaluating the situation in occupied Kashmir and would remain in contact with Pakistan.

While Turkish President Erdogan expressed serious concerns regarding the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir. He assured PM Imran that Turkey, with regard to Kashmir, would continue supporting Pakistan.