Army prepared to go to ‘any extent’ to support Kashmiri people: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The top military brass on Tuesday extended full support to “government’s rejection of rejections of Indian actions regarding Kashmir” and reaffirmed that it is “prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill” its “obligations [to the Kashmiri people]”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said after the conclusion of a Corps Commanders meeting in Rawalpindi.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that “Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago, efforts which have now been revoked by India itself”.

CCC on Kashmir situation at GHQ. Forum fully supported Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir. Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; …(1of2). pic.twitter.com/MlwNJTSDGa — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 6, 2019

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this regard,” the chief military spokesperson quoted General Bajwa as saying.

(continued)

….efforts which have now been revoked by India itself.

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard”, COAS affirmed.(2of2). pic.twitter.com/tkbnGbGs0A — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 6, 2019

The conference was summoned after India illegally ended occupied Kashmir’s special status by abrogating Article 35A and Article 370 through a rushed presidential decree on Monday. The conference deliberated on the consequences that the whole region will suffer after the move by New Delhi.

The conference also devised strategy following the Indian army’s move to hit civilians with lethal cluster bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) in addition to discussing the internal and external security situation of Pakistan.

PAKISTAN APPRISES ALLIES OF ‘ILLEGAL’ INDIAN MOVE

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephonic conversations with the heads of two of Pakistan’s ally nations – Malaysia and Turkey – wherein he termed the move as “illegal” and “one that would destroy regional peace and security”.

“India’s move will further deteriorate relations between nuclear-capable neighbors,” the PM was quoted as telling the Malaysian prime minister.

The latter, in response, said Malaysia was closely evaluating the situation in occupied Kashmir and would remain in contact with Pakistan.

While Turkish President Erdogan expressed serious concerns regarding the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir. He assured PM Imran that Turkey, with regard to Kashmir, would continue supporting Pakistan.