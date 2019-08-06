Anti-Pak posters pop-up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In wake of the latest unrest between India and Pakistan due to abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Modi government, relations between both countries are at an all-time low with no hope of reconciliation in sight.Where social media users from both sides are lambasting each other online, on Tuesday, anti-Pakistan posters popped-up in different parts of Islamabad.Police taking prompt action took the posters down and confiscated them. All posters have been shifted to Kohsar police station and an initial investigation into the incident has also been launched.As per police, posters were placed on different roads of Islamabad in the early hours of the day. The content in posters praised India and how by this recent development, another step has been taken towards the dream of Maha-Bharat.Police is trying to obtain footage from nearby CCTVs and smart city scanning cameras to identify the person or gang involved in this incident.Superintendent Police (SP) Amir Niazi also reached Kohsar police station and was briefed about this incident and the progress that has been made so far.