Abrogation of Article 370 illegal, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Modi-led Indian government has “robbed Kashmiris of their rights by eliminating Article 370 in an illegal move”.

India has blatantly violated human rights by revoking the special status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and this decision is an all-out attack on human rights. He said that “this controversial step is, in fact, a madness of the Modi government which will escalate tensions”.

India has always deviated from giving the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people and the Modi government will have to be accountable for its infinite cruelties committed against the Kashmiri people.

He said that the Modi government has turned the “serene Kashmir valley into a living hell through its gruesome acts as the Indian army has gone every extent to refrain the Kashmiris from claiming their fundamental right of freedom”.

He further said that the whole world knows that India has illegally occupied the Kashmir valley through military aggression, and the military jingoism of the Modi government has put the regional peace at stake.

“Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a controversial issue and Pakistani people are firmly standing beside their Kashmiri brethren and we will continue to stand with them in all aspects,” he concluded.