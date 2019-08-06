5 laborers killed during stone cutting process

SARGODHA: Five labourers were killed in an incident of stone cutting in Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that the labourers were busy in cutting stones by drilling machines at the top of hills at Chak 126/SB, Block No.15 without safety equipment when suddenly all of them fell down and buried under the debris.

As a result, five labourers—Rashid Masih, Muhammad Yaqoob, Faryad Khan, Sheraz and Zulfiqar residents of Chak 115/SB and Chenab Nagar were killed. Their companion labourers retrieved the bodies from the debris after hectic efforts.

Rescue-1122 shifted that bodies to DHQ hospital.

Police is investigating the matter.