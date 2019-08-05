Rana Mashhood skips NAB hearing

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood on Monday once against excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case of alleged corruption in youth festivals in his tenure as Punjab sports minister.

As per details, Mashood, through his lawyer, excused himself from appearing before the accountability bureau on August 6, citing “personal engagements”.

In his application, the PML-N stalwart stated that he has already recorded his statement in the case and cannot appear before the NAB tomorrow (on Monday), however, he can appear on August 8.

On July 8, the anti-corruption body had summoned details of Mashood’s bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.

The details of the vehicles being owned by the PML-N leader were also sought from the provincial excise department.

NAB had launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012 which involves Mashhood as the prime suspect.

Earlier, on June 21, the bureau had arrested former Punjab Sports Board DG Usman Anwer in the said case.

He has been accused of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in awarding contracts worth millions of rupees.