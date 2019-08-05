Production orders issued for Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday issued production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique to participate in the session.

According to details, the session will begin at 4:00 pm today.

The said politicians are in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) upon the charges of corruption and money laundering against them.

The previous session of the assembly was adjourned on Friday without taking up agenda of the day due to lack of quorum.