Possession on 250 acre land: SHC seeks challan and case detail from Malir court

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought challan and full detail of the case from Malir court pertaining to the possession of 250 acres land of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabeel Gabol.

The petition said that his grandfather Khan Bahadur Allah Bux Gabol had bought 250 acres land in Korangi which has been possessed. He said that a builder Muhammad Bux, Arif, Muhammad Bhutta and Tahir possessed his land and they were demanding Rs5 million for taking away of possession.

The case against the accused was registered at Sharafi Police Station and the accused were arrested but an accused Qadir Bux was released by police. The court, later, adjourned the hearing till 27 August.