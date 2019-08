by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Raja Azhar for staging a protest in Red Zone area of the metropolis.

The politician was apprehended while protesting outside Karachi Press Club alongside teachers who were staging a sit-in against their forced dismissal from Early Child Education Programme.

Police arrested protesters who were moving to CM House in a bid to get their demands approved.